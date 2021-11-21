Kyler Murray inactive, Colt McCoy will make third consecutive start

Getty Images

Quarterback Kyler Murray may have been closer to playing, but the ankle injury has officially kept him out for a third consecutive week.

Murray is inactive for Arizona’s Week 11 matchup with Seattle, which means Colt McCoy will start his third straight game for the Cardinals.

Murray hasn’t played since Week Eight, when he injured his ankle on the penultimate play of the loss to Green Bay.

Receiver DeAndre Hopkins is also out for a third consecutive week, as he’d already been ruled out on Friday with his hamstring injury.

But with Arizona’s by coming next week, Murray and Hopkins are expected to be back for Week 14.

Running back Jonathan Ward, defensive back James Wiggins, and left guard Justin Pugh are also inactive for the Cardinals.

For the Seahawks, safety Jamal Adams is active but cornerback D.J. Reed is inactive with a groin injury. Defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche, defensive end L.J. Collier, offensive tackle Jamaica Jones, offensive lineman Dakota Shepley, and quarterback Jacob Eason are also inactive for Seattle.