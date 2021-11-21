Lamar Jackson will not play against Bears

Getty Images

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has missed practice time with an illness three times this season and this Sunday will be the first time that he’s missed a game for that reason.

Jackson is inactive for Sunday’s game against the Bears. Tyler Huntley will play in Jackson’s place.

It is the first time Jackson has missed a game this season and the first time he’s missed a game since being sidelined due to COVID protocols last season. Jackson has not tested positive for COVID this week, but is ill enough that he will not be able to take the field on Sunday.

The Ravens will also be without wide receiver Marquise Brown, cornerback Anthony Averett, cornerback Jimmy Smith, tackle Cedric Ogbuehi, wide receiver Miles Boykin, and defensive tackle Brandon Williams on Sunday.