Mike Vrabel: Offense was its own worst enemy

The Titans came into Sunday’s game against the Texans as big favorites, but they wound up seeing their six-game winning streak come to an end.

Houston won 22-13 and the Titans turned the ball over five times to help them on the way to their second win of the season. Four of the turnovers were Ryan Tannehill interceptions, which was too much for the team to overcome on Sunday

In his postgame press conference, head coach Mike Vrabel said that he’s not concerned about Tannehill being able to turn the page from a performance that left the Titans without much of a chance on Sunday.

“I think we’ve seen Ryan perform at a high level,” Vrabel said. “Offensive football at any level takes 11 guys. There was a lot of good football out there, unfortunately we turned the football over too many times. Our defense battled. Our offense was its own worst enemy.”

Tannehill’s comeback effort will come in New England in a Week 12 battle for top playoff positioning in the AFC.