NFL Week 11 early inactives: Allen Robinson, Eddie Jackson out for Bears

Sunday’s game between the Ravens and Bears in Chicago will be missing many big names on both sides. The Bears placed linebacker Khalil Mack on injured reserve Friday and they ruled wide receiver Allen Robinson and safety Eddie Jackson out on Sunday. Defensive tackle Akiem Hicks will also miss the game for Chicago.
The big news on the other side of the field is the absence of quarterback Lamar Jackson, who is out with an illness. The Ravens are also without wideout Marquise Brown for the Week 11 interconference matchup.
Ravens at Bears
Ravens: QB Lamar Jackson, WR Marquise Brown, CB Anthony Averett, CB Jimmy Smith, T Cedric Ogbuehi, WR Miles Boykin, DT Brandon Williams
Bears: S Eddie Jackson, RB Damien Williams, QB Nick Foles, WR Allen Robinson, CB Artie Burns, TE Jesper Horsted, DT Akiem Hicks
Saints at Eagles
Saints: RB Alvin Kamara, T Terron Armstead, T Ryan Ramczyk, DE Tanoh Kpassagnon, WR Ty Montgomery, QB Ian Book, TE Juwan Johnson
Eagles: RB Kenneth Gainwell, QB Reid Sinnett, CB Kary Vincent Jr., CB Tay Gowan, DL Marlon Tuipulotu
Lions at Browns
Lions: LB Trey Flowers, QB Jared Goff, RB Jermar Jefferson, T Matt Nelson, K Riley Patterson, WR Trinity Benson, LB Jessie Lemonier
Browns: CB Troy Hill, CB A.J. Green, WR Anthony Schwartz, DE Takkarist McKinley, DE Ifeadi Odenigbo, DT Sheldon Day, WR Donovan Peoples-Jones
Washington at Panthers
Washington: WR Curtis Samuel, WR Antonio Gandy-Golden, CB Corn Elder, DE Shaka Toney, T Saahdiq Charles, TE Ricky Seals-Jones
Panthers: QB Matt Barkley, WR Shi Smith, S Kenny Robinson, CB Rashaan Melvin, DT Phil Hoskins
49ers at Jaguars
49ers: RB Elijah Mitchell, RB JaMycal Hasty, DL Maurice Hurst, OL Colton McKivitz
Jaguars: RB Devine Ozigbo, CB Tre Herndon, EDGE Jordan Smith, LB Dakota Allen, TE Jacob Hollister.
Dolphins at Jets
Dolphins: RB Salvon Ahmed, TE Hunter Long, CB Noah Igbinoghene, DT John Jenkins, LB Darius Hodge
Jets: QB Zach Wilson, RB La'Mical Perine, OL Isaiah Williams, DL Jonathan Marshall, DL Tim Ward, S Jarrod Wilson, CB Rachad Wildgoose
Texans at Titans
Texans: TE Jeff Driskel, QB Deshaun Watson, CB Cre’Von LeBlanc, RB Royce Freeman, DL Jonathan Greenard, WR Davion Davis, TE Jordan Akins
Titans: CB Janoris Jenkins, RB Jeremy McNichols, CB Greg Mabin, LB David Long Jr., LB Rashaan Evans, G Nate Davis, TE Geoff Swaim
Colts at Bills
Colts: T Julien Davenport, G Will Fries, RB Marlon Mack, WR Mike Strachan, DL Antwaun Woods
Bills: WR Jake Kumerow, LB Tremaine Edmunds, DB Cameron Lewis, T Bobby Hart
Packers at Vikings
Packers: WR Allen Lazard, RB Aaron Jones, S Vernon Scott, LB Rashan Gary, T David Bakhtiari, WR Malik Taylor, DL Jack Heflin
Vikings: QB Kellen Mond, WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette, CB Harrison Hand, LB Chazz Surratt, G Wyatt Davis