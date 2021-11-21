Packers take 24-23 lead, but lose Elgton Jenkins

Getty Images

The Packers were down 13 points before taking their first snap of the second half, but they’re now in the lead with just under eight minutes left to play.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers hit wide receiver Davante Adams for an 18-yard touchdown to tie the score and kicker Mason Crosby‘s extra point gave them a 24-23 lead in Minnesota. Rodgers was moving to call a timeout as the ball was snapped and had a slow reaction to the ball coming his way, but still hit a wide open Adams for their first lead since going up 3-0 in the first quarter.

The scoring drive wasn’t all good news for the Packers, however. Left tackle Elgton Jenkins was carted to the locker room with a knee injury. He’s called questionable to return.

Rodgers and Adams also hooked up for a touchdown in the third quarter and the wideout has seven catches for 115 yards on the day.

Justin Jefferson‘s been having a big game on the other side of the field and the Vikings could use another score from him to wind up winners on Sunday.

UPDATE 3:40 p.m. ET: Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports a torn ACL is feared for Jenkins.