Report: X-rays on Justin Fields’ ribs are negative

Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields underwent examinations postgame to determine the extent of his rib injury and whether he damaged his spleen. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports initial tests done on Fields did not reveal any broken ribs.

Fields will undergo further tests Monday.

Of course, in a Sept. 19 game against the Bills, the Dolphins announced X-rays on Tua Tagovailoa’s ribs were negative and later determined he had fractures. Tagovailoa ended up on injured reserve.

So the Bears will have to hold their breath until the MRI results come back.

Fields went 4-of-11 for 79 yards before departing the 16-13 loss to the Ravens.

The Bears have a short turnaround, playing the Lions on Thanksgiving Day. If Fields can’t go, the Bears would turn back to Andy Dalton as the starting quarterback.