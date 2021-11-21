Report: Lamar Jackson “50-50” to play with latest non-COVID illness

Getty Images

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has had multiple non-COVID illnesses this season, but he has yet to miss a game over any of them. On Sunday, there’s reportedly a real chance that he will.

Jackson is “50-50” to play against the Bears with his latest non-COVID illness, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com.

Jackson missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday due to the illness. He fully participated on Friday, and he had no designation on the final injury report. Then, on Saturday, the Ravens changed his status to questionable.

Technically, 50-50 is the absolute low end of questionable. At 49-51, he’d properly be listed as doubtful.

Soon enough, we’ll find out whether he plays today.

Earlier this year, Jackson missed the Thursday practice in Week Three due to an illness, and the Thursday practice in Week Six with an illness. In Week Four, he didn’t practice on Wednesday or Thursday with a back injury.