Steelers take 37-34 lead late in fourth quarter

Things have gotten interesting at SoFi Stadium.

After a big interception deep in Los Angeles territory, the Steelers have tied the Chargers at 34 with just over four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

L.A. quarterback Justin Herbert dropped back on second-and-10 at his own 25 and had his pass go off of defensive tackle Cam Heyward‘s helmet and high into the air. Cornerback Cameron Sutton dove and caught the ball, getting up to return it down to the Los Angeles 11-yard line.

Chargers edge rusher Joey Bosa was flagged for a roughing the passer foul, which moved Pittsburgh up to the 5-yard line. From there, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger hit tight end Pat Freiermuth for a touchdown to tie the game at 34 with Chris Boswell‘s extra point.

On their ensuing drive, the Chargers’ try on fourth-and-inches failed when running back Austin Ekeler was stuffed for no gain.

Though Pittsburgh had good field position, the offense couldn’t get much going and had to settle for a Boswell 45-yard field goal to take a 37-34 lead.

The Chargers have three timeouts remaining with just over three minutes left in the fourth quarter.