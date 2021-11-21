Titans draw within 19-13 of Texans on fumble recovery in end zone

Getty Images

Maybe the Titans’ luck is turning.

Tennessee had reached the Houston 40, 18, 31, 24, 18, 24 and 25 but scored only six points on their first nine possessions. The Titans had an unconventional touchdown with 7:47 left. Ryan Tannehill completed a 4-yard pass to Dontrell Hilliard to the Houston 3 before he was tackled by Zach Cunningham and fumbled into the end zone. Anthony Firkser recovered, sliding through the end zone with the hand in his arms.

It has the Titans within 19-13 of the Texans after trailing 19-0.

Tannehill is 31-of-45 for 290 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine has four catches for 81 yards as A.J. Brown is dealing with a hand injury and Julius Jones is on injured reserve.