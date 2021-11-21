Titans finally get on scoreboard, miss PAT, to pull within 19-6

Getty Images

Everything that could go wrong has for the Titans today. They had a red zone interception, had time expire on an intentional grounding in field-goal range on the final play of the first half and started the second half with a punt hitting the leg of returner Chester Rogers inside their own 5.

After they scored their first touchdown, Randy Bullock missed the extra point.

On a rainy day in Tennessee, the Titans are struggling as they trail Houston 19-6 at the start of the fourth quarter.

The Titans got on the scoreboard on a 18-yard touchdown pass from Ryan Tannehill to Dez Fitzpatrick.

Tannehill now is 22-of-32 for 197 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Tyrod Taylor has two touchdown runs, going 7 and 5 yards to the end zone. His second came with 7:00 left in the third quarter and gave the Texans a 19-0 lead. It followed Rogers muff.