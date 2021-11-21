Tyron Smith is inactive; Tyrann Mathieu is active after injuring his knee

Getty Images

Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu was a late addition to the team’s injury report, going on as questionable Sunday with a knee injury.

Mathieu, though, is active.

The Chiefs’ inactives are right tackle Lucas Niang (ribs), defensive tackle Khalen Saunders, cornerback Deandre Baker, running back Derrick Gore and quarterback Shane Buechele.

Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (knee) and safety Armani Watts (illness) are active after being listed as questionable.

The Cowboys won’t have left tackle Tyron Smith, who will miss his third consecutive game with an ankle injury. He has a bone spur in his ankle. Terence Steele will start again in Smith’s stead.

Cornerback Kelvin Joseph (personal), cornerback Nahshon Wright (hamstring), receiver Simi Fehoko, safety Israel Mukuamu and third-string quarterback Will Grier are the team’s other inactives.

The Cowboys will start Connor McGovern at left guard in place of Connor Williams, who is the most penalized player in the NFL.