Tyron Smith unlikely to play for Cowboys vs. Chiefs

Getty Images

The Cowboys will need to take on the Chiefs without left tackle Tyron Smith today.

Smith, who is officially questionable with an ankle injury, is unlikely to play, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

When healthy, Smith is one of the best left tackles in the NFL. But he hasn’t played at all in November and was hobbled for the last couple games of October as well.

The Cowboys have a short week before their Thanksgiving game against the Raiders, and they’ll hope Smith can get healthy enough to play then.