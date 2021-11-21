Urban Meyer’s chief of staff will leave Jaguars, return to University of Texas

Getty Images

The first official departure from Urban Meyer’s staff is happening.

The team has confirmed that chief of staff Fernando Lovo, who joined the team from the University of Texas in January, will be returning to the school.

According to his online bio, Lovo “oversee[s] various football support departments while also serving as Coach Meyer’s main liaison with the Front Office executive leadership team and Team President.”

He has previously worked with Urban Meyer at Ohio State and at Florida.

It’s currently unclear whether Lovo is leaving before the season ends, or after. Given the team’s performance this year, there’s a chance he won’t be the last one to go.