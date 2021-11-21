Vikings outlast Packers for 34-31 win

Posted by Josh Alper on November 21, 2021, 4:08 PM EST
NFL: NOV 21 Packers at Vikings
Getty Images

The Vikings and Packers played a wild final few minutes on Sunday and the Vikings were on top when the dust settled.

Greg Joseph‘s 27-yard field goal as time expired made them 34-31 winners over their NFC North rivals. The winning kick was set up by a couple of big completions to Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen before a 12-yard run by Cook left the Packers with no option other than to hope that Joseph missed the short field goal.

All of that happened after Kirk Cousins started the drive by throwing what looked like an interception to Darnell Savage. Replays showed Savage lost the ball when he hit the ground, however, and Packers corner Rasul Douglas just missed a pick on the throw to Thielen later in the winning drive.

Cousins had another interception wiped out by a roughing the passer penalty in the first half and a fumble on a sack that the Vikings recovered, but no actual turnovers while going 24-of-35 for 341 yards and three touchdowns. Two of the scores went to Justin Jefferson, who was all but impossible for the Packers to stop as he put up eight catches for 169 yards.

The second Jefferson score put the Vikings up 31-24 with 2:17 left to play and Aaron Rodgers needed just one play to tie the game. He hit Marquez Valdes-Scantling for a 75-yard score, which was his third touchdown of the second half and fourth of a game that came after he missed two practices with a toe injury. Rodgers was 23-of-33 for 385 yards and had an 18-yard run to set up one score, so it didn’t appear the toe was giving him too much trouble.

The loss puts the Packers at risk of dropping out of the top seed in the NFC playoff hunt. They’ll face the Rams next week in their final game before their bye.

Minnesota is now 5-5 and will try for a third straight win in San Francisco next weekend.

Permalink 40 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

40 responses to “Vikings outlast Packers for 34-31 win

  3. Well, that was a fun game with an unexpected result. Good game, to all the good natured Pack fans.

  8. Great game but the I better not hear anymore whining about refs from the Viking fans when Jefferson was allowed to flagrantly push-off all game without a call. Pretty easy to catch your passes when you shove the defender away a second before the ball arrives. Terrible officiating on that.

    And Savage needs to learn how to complete a catch. Two dropped INT’s today. Ridiculous.

  10. “Excuses” is a strong word for Cousins getting away with murder on the last two drives for MIN. The Packers played a great game. But the defense couldn’t hold out this time. 385 yards and 4 touchdowns, this one wasn’t on Rodgers.

  13. We won our super bowl. Hooray. Now back to the usual looking up at the Packers in the standings.

  15. rtp295 says:
    November 21, 2021 at 4:11 pm

    Congrats on your super bowl, Vikings fans. Still looking way, way up at us in the standings.

    —-

    Salty is a good flavor for you.

  16. aypeeswhippingstick says:
    November 18, 2021 at 3:03 pm
    It’s a good thing they have a bye this week!

    ///////////////

    Yet another insufferable packer fan will hibernate until next game.

  17. Those 3 penalties on the Vikes were BS, and there should have been several more on GB. This game should have been more lopsided if not for the refs’ love for th Packers.

  20. Very entertaining game. Rodgers, Adams, Cousins and Jefferson all brought it today.

    It’ll be interesting to see the usual trolls 1) Blame the refs while having “Vikings fans blame the refs” in their usernames and 2) Talk about it being the Vikings Super Bowl (They are now 7-4-1 in their last 12 “Super Bowls” btw)

    To the non trolls, look forward to the rematch. We’re still chasing you.

  21. Heck of a game even if the wrong team won. Congrats to the Vikings, they remain relevant for a little longer. Kubiak, who Viking fans wanted gone, put in a lot of innovative plays, and Jefferson is a beast even if he does push off a lot. Cousins easily could have thrown 3 – 4 interceptions but had luck on his side.
    Packers desperately need that bye after next week. Best case they will beat the Rams and then get some of the injured back, but not Jenkins I’m afraid. Anyway, Packers not in bad position by any means.

  22. This is shaping up to be a heck of a race in the division. MIN schedule pretty favorable down the stretch. Hard to see more than 1 or 2 L’s. Can’t wait for the rematch. Trolls will troll, but the rest of us will enjoy the ride.

  23. No excuses. GB’s reserves needed to step up more, and just because our QB rating is better, our team ran the ball better and our team was sloppy and had too many penalties (called on them) this should have been a bigger win for MN. GB needed to keep whatever somewhat healthy bodies ready for the Rams next week. That’s a bigger game. None were as big as this one for MN. Everything adds up.

  24. vikefansbc says:
    November 21, 2021 at 4:10 pm
    Why is Rodgers on the field hugging people with no mask on?

    ———-

    He’s technically “vaccinated” now.

  25. Cousins out battles Rogers. So strange that the Packer fans whining about Vikings fans whining. Officials did not determine the outcome. Just came down to whoever had the ball last.

  26. unknownvikingfan says:
    November 21, 2021 at 4:12 pm
    We won our super bowl. Hooray.

    //////////////////

    The packers lost

  27. pkrlvr says:
    November 21, 2021 at 4:12 pm
    Great game but the I better not hear anymore whining about refs from the Viking fans when Jefferson was allowed to flagrantly push-off all game without a call. Pretty easy to catch your passes when you shove the defender away a second before the ball arrives. Terrible officiating on that.
    ————————————————————
    “Great game, but let me make a few excuses for the loss and make a completely bizarre statement about Vikings fans complaining about officiating so that I can complain about officiating…….”

  28. Our hapless Fackers got exposed today by an injury-riddled VIKINGS team that is far, far superior in talent. Their coach is a bum though, which is the only thing holding them back. And kudos to the refs who didn’t let us get away with all the crap we normally do.

    We’re one and done. At best.

  29. I will say this. I’ve never seen a defense spend that much time in the backfield and have that little effect on the opposing offense.

    The Packers D dominated the line of scrimmage, but just about every time they got home, Cousins either bailed the Vikings out with a big pass, or got bailed out when he made a mistake (see: multiple dropped INTs, overturned INT, etc.).

    Congrats to the Vikings. They got an all-time game from Justin Jefferson, and if it weren’t for Mason Crosby missing yet another field goal, it would have been just enough to get them into overtime.

  30. My, you’d think the Packers just lost the Superbowl with the way you guys are talking. The Packers were without their 3 best offensive lineman, #1 TE, top 3 pass rushers, and the best CB in the NFL. Wait until they come back healthy and we don’t have Tipa Galeia as our #2 pass rushing option.

  31. Packers real defense returns, horrific secondary play. Some of Cousin’s passes looked more like punts and Packers still couldn’t defend them. No idea how many high draft picks have been used to shore it up over years and years and years, still can’t put a consistent secondary together. Team was put on Rodgers shoulders yet again and just wasn’t our serve at the end.

  32. conormacleod says:
    November 21, 2021 at 4:23 pm
    Cousins out battles Rogers. So strange that the Packer fans whining about Vikings fans whining. Officials did not determine the outcome. Just came down to whoever had the ball last.
    //////://////////////////////:://////::::::::333
    14 points on missed/blown calls. They won by 3.

  33. “Cousins out battles Rogers. So strange that the Packer fans whining about Vikings fans whining. Officials did not determine the outcome. Just came down to whoever had the ball last”
    _________________________________________________

    Really? Last time I checked cousins should’ve thrown 3 interceptions, only threw 340 yards and 3 touchdowns compared to Rodgers who threw 385 yards and 4 touchdowns. Don’t understand what statistics you were looking at that said Cousins outplayed him, but go off.

  35. Winning by scheme is a risky strategy in today’s NFL. It’s reveals you know you can’t win mano-a-mano and you risk putting too much on film because the chamber’s been emptied and the season is just half over.

    Good news for Packers fans is 1) playing on the road with a depleted team against a healthy one and you barely lose, should have won (FG miss, penalties, dropped INT) and your opponent will soon give the underperforming coach an extension soon. And the QB is having a rare season at the right time that’ll result in a huge extension. That’s all good for GB.

  36. 8 games decided on the final play!!! What could be… For those complaining about vikes fans wanting Clint and Zim gone, both needed a reality check and awakening for what the fanbase wants!! Readjustments and innovation were much needed by both before possibly being showed the door. Definition of thin ice folks.

  37. If the packers can drop 2 ints, have another called back due to penalty, miss a field goal, and lose by a last second field goal…..then I still know who the better team is

  39. Instead of talking about this being the Vikings Superbowl, Packers fans should be thinking about how many Superbowls they could have won in the past 25 years considering the talent they’ve had at QB in that period.

  40. rtp295 says:
    November 21, 2021 at 4:11 pm
    Congrats on your super bowl, Vikings fans. Still looking way, way up at us in the standings.

    unknownvikingfan says:
    November 21, 2021 at 4:12 pm
    We won our super bowl. Hooray. Now back to the usual looking up at the Packers in the standings.

    ————————

    Seems to me this was someone else’s “Super Bowl” with all these comments.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.