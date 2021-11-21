Vikings, Packers trade TDs for 31-31 tie in Minnesota

Getty Images

The Vikings left Aaron Rodgers and the Packers plenty of time to tie Sunday’s game in Minneapolis, but Green Bay didn’t need much of it.

Aaron Rodgers hit Marquez Valdes-Scantling for a 75-yard touchdown one play after Justin Jefferson put the Vikings back on top of their divisional rivals. Dalvin Cook‘s two-point conversion put the Vikings up by seven, but that lead was gone in the blink of an eye.

It’s the fourth touchdown pass of the day for Rodgers. He’s 23-of-33 for 385 yards.

Kirk Cousins has thrown three scores and he has a chance to bring the Vikings back for a win after an apparent interception by Darnell Savage was overturned by a replay just before the two-minute warning.