Vikings up 9-3 after Dalvin Cook touchdown

Getty Images

Justin Jefferson just missed a touchdown on a long pass from Kirk Cousins, but the Vikings were still able to find the end zone.

Running back Dalvin Cook plunged into the end zone from a yard out to score the first touchdown of Sunday’s game against the Packers. Kicker Greg Joseph missed the extra point, so the Vikings are now up 9-3 over their NFC North rivals.

Jefferson’s 56-yard pickup was his second big play of the game. He set up Joseph’s field goal on the first possession with a 43-yard grab. He has three catches for 104 yards overall.

The rest of the Vikings have picked up 22 yards, but that’s enough for them to have an edge with a quarter in the books in Minnesota.