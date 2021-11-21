Washington takes first lead on Taylor Heinicke’s third touchdown pass today

Getty Images

Taylor Heinicke threw his third touchdown pass of the day, with his 4-yard toss to DeAndre Carter on third-and-goal giving Washington its first lead.

Washington leads 21-14 after the first drive of the second half.

Heinicke is 12-of-16 for 157 yards and a 145.1 passer rating. In the first half, Heinicke threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Cam Sims and a 12-yarder to Terry McLaurin.

Antonio Gibson now has 11 carries for 61 yards.

Seven different receivers have caught passes for Washington, with McLaurin catching four passes for 88 yards.