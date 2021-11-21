Washington ties Panthers on Cam Sims touchdown catch

Getty Images

Washington allowed Carolina to go 75 yards on the Panthers’ first drive to take a 7-0 lead, but Washington has forced back-to-back three-and-outs.

Washington threatened to tie the game as it faced a second-and-eight at the Carolina 13. But Antonio Gibson fumbled as Morgan Fox forced it and Frankie Luvu recovered for the Panthers.

Washington tied it on its next possession, though.

It went 66 yards in seven plays as Cam Sims scored on a 6-yard touchdown pass from Taylor Heinicke.

Heinicke is 4-of-6 for 82 yards and one touchdown. Terry McLaurin has two catches for 69 yards.