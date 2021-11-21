Zac Stacy makes bail despite concerns of his victim and her lawyer

Getty Images

Charged with two felonies arising from a horrifying video that showed him assaulting the mother of his young child, former NFL running back Zac Stacy has made bail.

Via the New York Post, Stacy was released Friday on $10,000 bond. The victim of the attack, Kristin Evans, disagrees with the decision, as does her lawyer.

Evans told WESH-TV that she had planned to participate in the bond hearing, but that the time changed on short notice.

“That just doesn’t seem right especially given the fact the judge saw the video,” her attorney, Thomas Feiter, told WESH-TV.

“He saw that horrific video of blatant egregious domestic violence committed on our client.”

Stacy faces up to 15 years for aggravated assault and up to five years for criminal mischief.