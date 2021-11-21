Zach Ertz 1-yard touchdown gives Cardinals 7-0 lead

Getty Image

The Cardinals don’t have quarterback Kyler Murry or receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

But they do have tight end Zach Ertz for backup quarterback Colt McCoy. And Ertz got in the end zone for a 1-yard touchdown to cap Arizona’s 16-play, 82-yard opening drive for a 7-0 lead.

McCoy completed 7-of-8 passes for 53 yards not he opening drive, as Arizona converted all three of its third downs on the possession. Running back James Conner also had five carries for 20 yards.

McCoy tossed a 1-yard shovel pass to Ertz over the middle for the score.

On defense, Chandler Jones and Isaiah Simmons have already sacked Russell Wilson.

The Cardinals have gone 1-1 so far in games without Murray and Hopkins.