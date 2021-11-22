Alvin Kamara would not have practiced for Saints on Monday

Getty Images

The Saints haven’t had running back Alvin Kamara for the last two weeks due to a knee injury, and it may keep him out for Thursday’s matchup with the Bills as well.

New Orleans released its injury report for Monday and Kamara was listed once again as a non-participant. Because the Saints didn’t go through a full practice, the injury report is an estimate.

Kamara was a limited participant last Wednesday, but then did not participate on Thursday and Friday before being ruled out. Kamara has 840 yards from scrimmage and seven touchdowns in 2021.

The Saints lost to the Eagles 40-29 on Sunday.

Offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk (knee), tight end Adam Trautman (knee), defensive end Marcus Davenport (shoulder), defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon (ankle), and offensive tackle Landon Young (foot) also would not have practiced.

Running back Mark Ingram (knee), offensive tackle Terron Armstead (knee/shoulder), and receiver Ty Montgomery (hand) would have been limited.

Quarterbacks Taysom Hill (foot) and Trevor Siemian (right hand) would have been full participants.