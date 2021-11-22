Baker Mayfield blames decision to ditch media obligation on frustration, quibbles over accountability

Getty Images

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield stiff-armed the media on Sunday, after getting booed at home in a 13-10 win over the Lions. On Monday, he met with reporters and discussed, among other things, his decision to not meet with reporters on Sunday.

“I was frustrated among other things,” Mayfield said. “I have never dodged any questions or hid away from that. So it’s not about that. Just frustrated, removed emotions and all that from it. Just decided it was best to wait.”

It’s odd that he’d say he “never dodged any questions,” given that he dodged, you know, all of the questions on Sunday.

“I think that’s what surprised us all, Baker,” the next reporters said, “is that you pride yourself on being ‘that guy’ and being accountable and stepping forward and –”

Mayfield interrupted the question.

“Not one part of that is not being accountable,” Mayfield said. “I would be the first to tell you I played like shit. It is not about accountable, and I do not owe you guys any of that; I owe that to my teammates and I talked to them so that is what matters.”

But part of the accountability comes from answering to those who serve as the liaisons to the fans. As to that specific type of accountability, Mayfield clearly was not accountable.

That said, maybe it’s better for Mayfield that he didn’t meet with reporters. In 2019, he had some ill-advised interactions with reporters. Maybe he knew that it wasn’t going to go well, so he opted not to do it.

Of course, this doesn’t make it not a violation of the relevant rules. Other players are expected to meet with reporters are a tough game. Mayfield shouldn’t get an exemption simply because he didn’t eel like talking.