Baker Mayfield says he doesn’t care about fans booing him

The Browns won on Sunday, but quarterback Baker Mayfield did not play well against a bad Lions defense, and he heard it from Cleveland fans who were not pleased about his play.

But while Mayfield heard boos, he says they don’t bother him. Mayfield said today that fans boo him sometimes and cheer at other times when he’s trying to call signals, so overall he’ll just try to tune them out.

“Those are probably the same fans who won’t be quiet on offense when we’re trying to operate,” Mayfield said. “So don’t really care.”

What Mayfield should care about is his poor play the last two weeks: He completed just 15 of 29 passes for 176 yards, with a touchdown and two interceptions in Sunday’s 13-10 win over Detroit, a week after putting up even worse numbers in a 45-7 loss to New England. The booing won’t stop until Mayfield plays better, and right now he’s not playing well enough to give the Browns much of a chance if they’re playing anyone other than the Lions.