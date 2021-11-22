Bill Belichick doesn’t think Patriots will get the Titans from this Sunday

Getty Images

Sunday’s biggest surprise came in Tennessee where the Texans brought an end to the Titans’ six-game losing streak by beating them 22-13.

The Titans remain on top of the AFC playoff picture despite the loss, but losing to the Patriots this week would knock them off that perch. That loss will be more likely to occur if the Titans turn the ball over five times again, but Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said on Monday that he doesn’t think that’s how things will play out.

Belichick called the Titans a “typical” Mike Vrabel team that is unlikely to beat itself two weeks in a row.

“They turned the ball over against the Texans, so that’s hard to count on,” Belichick said. “That’s not what they do. I don’t think we’ll get that. They’re a tough, physical team. The backs run hard. They have a very experienced line. . . . They’re tough. They’re physical. They make you beat them. They don’t make many mistakes. They know what they’re doing. They’re sound. They’re a good, fundamental team. They tackle well. The backs and receivers run hard with the ball. The quarterback is athletic. Sound in the kicking game. We’re going to have to play a good football game in all three phases.”

With the Titans losing, the Patriots now have the longest winning streak in the league with five victories in a row. Extending it to six will leave everything up for grabs in the AFC with the playoffs drawing closer.