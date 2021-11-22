Bradley Chubb returning to practice, Garett Bolles going on COVID-19 reserve list

Getty Images

The Broncos are back from their bye week and head coach Vic Fangio had a few updates on the health front when he spoke to reporters on Monday.

Edge rusher Bradley Chubb is going to practice on Monday for the first time since injuring his ankle in Week Two. Chubb remains on injured reserve, but will be eligible to be activated at any point in the next 21 days.

While Chubb will be practicing, left tackle Garett Bolles won’t be on the field. Fangio said that Bolles is going on the COVID-19 reserve list and indicated that Bolles is vaccinated because he would be able to return with two negative tests taken 24 hours apart.

Right tackle Bobby Massie missed the team’s last game with an ankle injury and Fangio said there’s a chance he’ll be able to play against the Chargers in Week 12.