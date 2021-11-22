Courtland Sutton agrees to four-year extension in Denver

Getty Images

Wide receiver Courtland Sutton and the Broncos didn’t wait until the offseason to work out a new contract.

NFL Media reports that Sutton has agreed to a four-year extension with the team. It’s reportedly worth $60.8 million with $34.9 million in guaranteed money.

Sutton was a second-round pick in 2018 broke out with 72 catches for 1,112 yards and six touchdowns in 2019. He tore his ACL in Week One of the 2020 season, but returned this year and has posted 43 catches for 617 yards and two touchdowns in 10 games this season.

The Broncos signed Tim Patrick to a three-year extension last week, so they now have their top three wideouts — 2020 first-rounder Jerry Jeudy rounds out the group — locked up for years to come.