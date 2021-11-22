Cowboys expect Tyron Smith to play Thursday, CeeDee Lamb “doing really well”

Getty Images

The Cowboys have been without left tackle Tyron Smith the last three weeks, but they expect him to be on the field for their Thanksgiving Day game against the Raiders.

Executive vice president Stephen Jones said on 105.3 The Fan that the team feels Smith will return from his ankle injury barring any unexpected developments in the next couple of days. The Cowboys know that they won’t have wide receiver Amari Cooper back from the COVID-19 reserve list and they could also be without CeeDee Lamb.

Lamb left Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs with a concussion and Jones said the team is hopeful he’ll be able to clear the concussion protocol quickly.

“He’ll start his protocol right away,” Jones said. “Then, he’s doing really well. So, he’ll have an opportunity to play. If he were having issues today, then you’d probably be a little leery, but the fact that so far he’s doing well. But he’ll have to go through testing. So, we won’t really know that until Thursday.”

The offense didn’t ignite on Sunday, so there will be plenty to be thanful for in Dallas if Lamb is well enough to get on the field this week.