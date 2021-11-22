Dion Dawkins confident Sunday’s loss won’t “poison” Bills

Getty Images

Sunday’s game was an ugly one for the Bills as the Colts dominated across the board for a 41-15 win that knocked Buffalo out of first place in the NFC East.

Left tackle Dion Dawkins wasn’t in the mood to dwell on the loss when he spoke to reporters after the game. He noted the Bills have a game against the Saints on Thanksgiving, so they need to “flush it” and move on to what’s next with the right mindset.

Dawkins said that he’s confident in the Bills’ ability to do that.

“I can speak on type of men we have in the building,” Dawkins said, via the Buffalo News. “The type of men we have in the building don’t let this stuff poison us. It will help us when it matters. We are going to have to eat this one up, and take it on to Thursday night.”

The Bills have been shaky since opening the season with a 4-1 record and they have the Patriots and Buccaneers on tap after the Saints, so continued scuffling is going to make the playoffs look a lot less likely than they did in the middle of October.