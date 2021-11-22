Eagles sign T.J. Edwards to one-year contract extension

Getty Images

On Sunday, Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards played a key role in the team’s victory over the Saints with an interception and a fumble recovery.

Now Philadelphia has committed to keeping Edwards around for at least another season.

The Eagles announced on Monday that they’ve signed Edwards to a one-year contract extension through 2022. Per multiple reports, Edwards’ deal is worth up to $3.2 million with $2.15 million guaranteed.

Having signed with the Eagles in 2019 as an undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin, Edwards was slated to become a restricted free agent in the spring. He earned special teams player of the week in mid-October for his key punt block in Philadelphia’s victory over Carolina. His role as a linebacker has expanded, particularly over the last three weeks as he’s’ played over 90 percent of the defensive snaps.

In 11 games this season, Edwards has 76 total tackles, four tackles for loss, a sack, an interception, three pass breakups, and a fumble recovery.

He’s appeared in 39 games for the Eagles since 2019 with 25 starts.