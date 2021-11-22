Elijah Moore “starting to get into a rhythm” for Jets

Getty Images

This Jets season has not provided much for the team’s fans to be thankful for with Thanksgiving fast approaching, but rookie wide receiver Elijah Moore‘s recent play has been a bright spot.

Moore scored a touchdown for the third straight week during Sunday’s 24-17 loss to the Dolphins and posted eight catches for 141 yards in the losing effort. He has 24 catches for 336 yards over the last four games, which earned him some praise from head coach Robert Saleh after Sunday’s game.

“Elijah has been getting better every week. I’m really pumped for him. He’s starting to get into a rhythm,” Saleh said, via Joey Chandler of NJ.com. “He had the explosive play which we all know that he is capable of. He’s stacking up days. He’s only going to get better. He’s going to be a special kid.”

Saleh’s not alone in seeing big things ahead for the second-round pick. Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard said that Moore is “going to be special in this league” and that gives the Jets one thing to feel good about as the losses keep piling up.