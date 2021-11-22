Ezekiel Elliott listed as limited in practice Monday

Getty Images

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott left Sunday’s game for a brief time after aggravating his knee injury, but he was able to get back on the field and played 69 percent of the team’s offensive snaps.

On Monday, he would have been a limited participant in practice if the Cowboys had held an actual session. They estimated participation levels ahead of Thursday’s game against the Raiders.

Left tackle Tyron Smith (ankle) also would have been limited. Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said on Monday morning that the team expects Smith back after missing the last three games.

Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is in the concussion protocol and wouldn’t have practiced. Safety Donovan Wilson (shoulder, chest) also would have sat out the session and head coach Mike McCarthy said that he will not play on Thursday.

Defensive tackle Trysten Hill (foot), wide receiver Cedrick Wilson (shoulder), and cornerback Nahshon Wright (hamstring) would have been full participants in practice.