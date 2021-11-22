Jaguars put Jamal Agnew on injured reserve

Getty Images

One of the Jaguars’ top players will be out for at least the next three weeks.

Jamal Agnew, a runner, receiver and returner who leads the Jaguars in all-purpose yards, has been placed on injured reserve.

Agnew’s leg bent awkwardly under him when he was tackled on Sunday against the 49ers. The Jaguars announced that he suffered a hip injury.

This season Agnew tied the NFL record for the longest touchdown ever when he returned a missed field goal 109 yards. He also has 111 yards rushing, 229 yards receiving, 74 yards on punt returns and 525 yards on kickoff returns.