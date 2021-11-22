Joe Mixon: We have everything we need to get in the playoffs

Getty Images

The Bengals went into Sunday’s game against the Raiders with a two-game losing streak that had dropped them several rungs in the jockeying for playoff position in the AFC, but their spot in the standings looks better on Monday.

Cincinnati rattled off 16 points in the fourth quarter of a 32-13 win that moved them to 6-4 on the season. Running back Joe Mixon produced six of those points with his second touchdown of the afternoon and he posted 123 rushing yards on 30 carries to power the offense in the win.

After the game was over, Mixon said he welcomes the heavy workload as part of a team he believes has all it needs to advance to the postseason.

“The weather turns and to be real, man, with the history of me being in Cincinnati, usually November and December become them games where they lean on me,” Mixon said, via the team’s website. “And I’ve been really doing big things and finishing very strong. I’m ready for it. I’m ready for whatever for whatever they throw me. I know sometimes, it might be more of the run. Sometimes, more of the pass. But I definitely look forward to playing November, December, because like I said, we have everything and every team that we need to get in the playoffs.”

The Bengals’ schedule is loaded with AFC teams vying for playoff spots, so they’ll get the chance to prove their worth on the field over the rest of the regular season.