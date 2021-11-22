Jonathan Allen believes last two weeks may have saved Washington’s season

USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Football Team went 2-7 to open the 2020 season, but closed with five wins in their final seven games to take the NFC East and advance to the postseason.

It seems like head coach Ron Rivera’s team likes digging themselves out of big holes. Washington went 2-6 before a Week Nine bye, but they’ve beaten Tampa and Carolina over the last two weeks while playing balanced, physical football.

It’s too soon to say whether the second half of this year will be as fruitful as it was last year, but defensive lineman Jonathan Allen already feels like the last two weeks have kept the season from spinning totally down the drain.

“Two wins in a row is huge,” Allen said, via Sam Fortier of the Washington Post. “You could go as far as to say it saved our season.”

A visit from a reeling Seahawks team is next up on the schedule and they’ll go to Las Vegas in Week 13 before closing out the year with five straight games against their NFC East rivals. That slate provides a path back to the postseason if the last two weeks prove to be a preview of how things will go for the rest of the season in Washington.