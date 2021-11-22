Jordan Howard likely to miss Week 12

Getty Images

The Eagles run game has powered them to three wins in their last four games, but they’re likely going to have to keep things going without running back Jordan Howard this week.

Howard left Sunday’s win over the Saints with a knee injury and head coach Nick Sirianni told reporters on Monday that Howard is probably going to miss their Week 12 date with the Eagles.

Howard was called up to the active roster when Miles Sanders went on injured reserve with an ankle injury. He ran 51 times for 274 yards and three touchdowns in the last four games.

Sanders returned to the lineup on Sunday and stepped back into the lead role. Boston Scott and Kenneth Gainwell would be on hand to complement him if Howard is indeed out of action.