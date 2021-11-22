Jordan Jenkins will miss three weeks with torn PCL

Getty Images

Texans edge rusher Jordan Jenkins will miss three weeks with a torn posterior cruciate ligament, Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Texans coach David Culley said Jenkins is not expected to require surgery.

The team has elevated Derek Rivers for depth purposes at the position while Jenkins is out.

Jenkins, a former 2016 third-round choice of the Jets, signed with the Texans in the offseason.

In eight games this season, Jenkins has 17 tackles, 1.5 sacks and three tackles for loss. He totaled 22.5 sacks in the previous five seasons with the Jets.