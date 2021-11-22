Judge allows Henry Ruggs to remain on home confinement, with enhanced alcohol monitoring

Getty Images

Former Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs will get another chance to fully comply with the requirements of his pre-trial home confinement.

The presiding judge has allowed Ruggs to remain on house arrest after he failed to conduct an alcohol breath test within the prescribed time period.

Via the Associated Press, Ruggs will have a continuous alcohol monitor on one ankle, and a GPS monitor on the other.

“But if there are any misses, if there are any problems, if there is any alcohol detected in your system, you need to know that’s going to be problematic for this court going forward,” Justice of the Peace Suzan Baucum told Ruggs in court on Monday.

Ruggs faces multiple felony charges following a car crash earlier this month that claimed the life of 23-year-old Tina Tintor. He allegedly drove his Corvette 156 miles per hour just before impact, and his blood-alcohol concentration allegedly exceeded 0.16 percent.