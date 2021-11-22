Kevin Stefanski: Kareem Hunt, Jack Conklin should return to practice this week

Getty Images

The Browns may get a pair of key offensive pieces back for their Sunday night matchup against the Ravens this week.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters inn his Monday press conference that running back Kareem Hunt and right tackle Jack Conklin should return to practice this week. There’s also a chance that they could play in Week 12.

“I’m hopeful,” Stefanski said. “I think they’re progressing well.”

Both Hunt and Conklin have been on injured reserve for several weeks. Hunt suffered a calf injury in Cleveland’s Week Six loss to the Cardinals. Conklin suffered a dislocated elbow in the Browns’ Week Eight loss to the Steelers.

Hunt has recorded 361 yards and five rushing touchdowns in six games. He also has 20 catches for 161 yards.

With Hunt out, D'Ernest Johnson has taken on na larger role in Cleveland’s offense. Blake Hance has started the Browns’ last three games at right tackle.