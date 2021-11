Getty Images

Rams outside linebacker Leonard Floyd was diagnosed with a concussion after the team’s Nov. 15 game against the 49ers, coach Sean McVay revealed Monday.

The Rams had a bye in Week 11.

Floyd is in concussion protocol, but the Rams expect him to play Sunday against the Packers.

In 10 games, Floyd has 43 tackles, 7.5 sacks, 12 quarterback hits, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

Rams defensive back Dont’e Deayon is improving from his hamstring injury, McVay said.