Logan Thomas is expected back at practice this week

Getty Images

The Washington Football Team has won two straight games coming out of the bye and they’re set to get an offensive piece back on the field as they try to keep the good times rolling.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that tight end Logan Thomas is expected to practice this week. Thomas has been on the injured reserve list since hurting his hamstring in a Week Four win over the Falcons.

Once he’s officially designated for return, Thomas will have 21 days to practice before Washington will have to activate him or shut him down for the season. He can be activated at any point in that window.

Thomas had 12 catches for 117 yards and two touchdowns in the first three weeks of the season.