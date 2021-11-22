Matt Nagy: Bears still evaluating Justin Fields’ rib injury

Posted by Michael David Smith on November 22, 2021, 11:45 AM EST
NFL: NOV 21 Ravens at Bears
Getty Images

A day later, the Bears still aren’t sure how serious quarterback Justin Fields‘ rib injury is.

Bears coach Matt Nagy said today that the Bears are still evaluating Fields’ injury and it’s too soon to say whether he’ll be available to play on Thursday against the Lions.

Nagy did indicate that the only issue is Fields’ ribs, suggesting that there are no concerns about Fields’ spleen. The Bears were reportedly concerned about potential damage to Fields’ spleen after Sunday’s game against the Ravens.

Fields was replaced in the Ravens game by Andy Dalton, who would start on Thanksgiving if Fields can’t go. Although Nagy said that determination hasn’t been made, it seems unlikely that Fields would be able to play so quickly. Dalton is most likely going to get the nod on Thursday in Detroit.

4 responses to “Matt Nagy: Bears still evaluating Justin Fields’ rib injury

  1. Surely the Chicago Bears ownership are already having private internal discussions on the direction of this team and life after the inevitable firings of Matt Nagy and Ryan Pace.

  2. I hope Mr. Fields is OK and not injured. However the turkey day game will still be between 2 lousy teams in Mo-town and the Bears gave up their 2022 1st round choice to get him so no advantage to improving their 2022 draft spot. He has only shown any true skills as a good half back rather than as a QB.

  3. If the McCaskeys care at all about the travesty that took place at Soldier Field yesterday, Justin Fields’ health won’t be Nagy or Pace’s concern very much longer. They have combined to leave the franchise in much worse shape than they inherited it.

  4. As much as I would love to see Justin Fields succeed and much like Jordan Love in Green Bay and Trey Lance in San Francisco….when these men drop back and their first reads are covered they tuck the ball and run,they can’t help themselves. Can this be coached out of them? This remains to be seen.

