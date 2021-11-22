Mike Evans breaks team record with 72nd touchdown of his career

Getty Images

Mike Evans gave away the football to a fan earlier this season after catching Tom Brady‘s 600th career touchdown pass. The Bucs receiver knew to keep the ball from his own record-setting score.

Evans caught a 5-yard touchdown pass from Brady with 7:31 remaining in the third quarter. It completed a 10-play, 74-yard drive.

It was the 72nd career touchdown for Evans, breaking the all-time team record for touchdowns. Mike Alstott had 71 in his career.

Evans is one of only two active players in the league who owns a team’s career touchdowns mark. His current teammate, Rob Gronkowski, scored a franchise-record 80 touchdowns for the Patriots from 2010-18.

Evans’ touchdown helped the Bucs pull away from the Giants, giving Tampa Bay a 24-10 lead. They since have tacked on a field goal following Daniel Jones‘ inexplicable interception he threw right to Bucs defensive lineman Steve McLendon.

Evans has five catches for 52 yards. Gronkowski leads the Bucs with six catches for 71 yards, and Chris Godwin has six receptions for 65 yards and a score.

Brady is 28-of-41 for 281 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

The Giants took the second-half kickoff and went 50 yards before Jones threw an incompletion on fourth-and-one from the Bucs 25.