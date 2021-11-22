Mike Tomlin: Justin Herbert’s mobility wasn’t a surprise, we didn’t perform well enough

Getty Images

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert presented a lot of problems for the Steelers on Sunday night.

He was 30-of-41 for 382 yards and three touchdowns through the air, including a 53-yard touchdown pass to Mike Williams that put his team ahead for good in the fourth quarter, and he also ran for 90 yards against a defense that seemed unprepared for that facet of his game. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said that wasn’t the case when he spoke to reporters after the game.

“We just weren’t effective at keeping him in the pocket,” Tomlin said, via the team’s website. “We talked Tuesday about his mobility and what a factor it was. It wasn’t a surprise to us. We didn’t perform well enough against it. It was us today. It was about what we did or did not do. No disrespect to him or those guys. They played and played well and won the football game. But that’s always our general approach and attitude. We didn’t rush well enough. We didn’t keep him in the pocket. And we weren’t tight enough in coverage.”

The Steelers were able to rally back from 17 points down to take a 37-34 lead before Williams’ touchdown, but the absences of linebacker T.J. Watt, safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, and cornerback Joe Haden may have been too much for the defense to overcome in Los Angeles.