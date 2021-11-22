Monday Night Football: Buccaneers cruise to 30-10 victory over Giants

Getty Images

Tom Brady threw for 307 yards and two touchdowns and Ronald Jones ran for a score as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers handled the New York Giants in a 30-10 victory on Monday night.

Brady completed 30-of-46 passes and was intercepted once on the night. However, the Giants were incapable of keeping pace against the Buccaneers. Brady took a seat on the bench for the final seven minutes of action with Blaine Gabbert getting some snaps in garbage time for Tampa Bay.

The victory broke a two-game skid for the Buccaneers after losses on the road to the New Orleans Saints and Washington Football Team.

The Buccaneers intercepted Daniel Jones twice as the Giants offense sputtered. They also had a turnover on downs with a failed fourth-and-1 chance from the Buccaneers 25-yard line on their opening drive of the second half.

Jones was just 23 of 38 for 167 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions for the Giants on Monday night. Jones was only sacked twice but was regularly harassed by the Buccaneers pass rush. The Giants managed just 215 yards of total offense and Saquon Barkley had just six carries on the night for 25 yards.

Brady and the Buccaneers marched 73 yards on their opening drive of the game with a 13-yard touchdown pass to Chris Godwin getting them out to a 7-0 lead.

The Giants did manage to answer with points as Graham Gano‘s 37-yard field goal made it a 7-3 game.

After a 25-yard field goal from Ryan Succop extended the Buccaneers lead, the Giants took advantage of Tampa’s lone turnover to get into the end zone. A wide receiver screen to Mike Evans deflected into the air and was picked off by Adoree Jackson to give New York the ball at the Buccaneers’ 5-yard line. Two plays later, Jones hit offensive lineman Andrew Thomas on a tackle-eligible play for a 2-yard touchdown as the Giants tied the game at 10-10 with 9:14 left in the second quarter.

Tampa Bay immediately fired back with a 71-yard drive capped by a 6-yard touchdown run from Ronald Jones to extend the lead to 17-10 before halftime.

After the Giants turned it over on downs, Brady hit Mike Evans for a 5-yard touchdown to make it a 24-10 game. Jones then threw an ugly interception to Buccaneers defensive lineman Steve McLendon that led to a 40-yard Succop field goal.

After Jones was picked off by safety Mike Edwards, Succop added a 30-yard field goal to make it a 30-10 margin.