Monday Night Football: Saquon Barkley, Rob Gronkowski are active

Tight end Rob Gronkowski officially is back, giving Tom Brady his security blanket.

Gronkowski hasn’t played since Week 3 aside from six snaps in Week 8. He was questionable with a back injury but is not on the team’s inactive list.

Gronkowski has 16 catches for 184 yards and four touchdowns this season.

The Bucs’ inactives are defensive tackle Vita Vea (knee), receiver Antonio Brown (ankle), safety Andrew Adams, offensive lineman Nick Leverett, long snapper Carson Tinker and quarterback Kyle Trask.

The Bucs also announced assistant head coach and run game coordinator Harold Goodwin won’t coach tonight. Offensive line coach Joe Gilbert will assume his responsibilities.

The Giants will have running backs Saquon Barkley and Devontae Booker, who are expected to split the load. Barkley missed the past four games after injuring his ankle against the Cowboys in Week 5.

The Giants’ inactives are receiver Sterling Shepard (quad), fullback Cullen Gillaspia (calf), special teamer Nate Ebner (ankle), edge rusher Oshane Ximines, linebacker Lorenzo Carter (ankle/illness), offensive lineman Wes Martin and tight end Kaden Smith (knee).