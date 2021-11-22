Report: Cardinals signing Trace McSorley off Ravens practice squad

Getty Images

Arizona has its bye this week but the club is still bringing in another quarterback.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Cardinals are signing Trace McSorley off of the Ravens’ practice squad.

McSorley was elevated off Baltimore’s practice squad for Sunday’s game with Lamar Jackson out with an illness. Backup Tyler Huntley made his first career start in the 16-13 victory.

Pending Arizona’s corresponding roster move, McSorley becomes the fourth quarterback on the roster with Kyler Murray, Colt McCoy, and Chris Streveler. Murray has missed the last three games with an ankle injury and McCoy has started in his stead, compiling a 2-1 record. McSorley’s arrival could spell the end of Streveler’s time on the 53-man roster.

Murray is expected to return to game action in Week 13, when the Cardinals play the Bears.

The Ravens chose McSorley in the sixth round of the 2019 draft. He has appeared in three games, completing 3-of-10 career passes for 90 yards with a touchdown.