Rob Gronkowski helps Bucs to 17-10 halftime lead over Giants

Welcome back, Rob Gronkowski.

Gronkowski is the Bucs’ leading receiver, catching five passes for 57 yards in the first half. Gronkowski hadn’t played since Week 8, and he played only six snaps in that game. He had an injury to his ribs and then a back injury.

With Gronkowski back, the Bucs have 273 yards already.

They lead the Giants 17-10, but it should be more.

The Giants had a 5-yard touchdown drive, with tackle-eligible Andrew Thomas catching a 2-yard touchdown pass. It followed an interception by Adoree' Jackson on a Tom Brady pass that went through Mike Evans‘ hands and bounced of his shoulder pads.

The Giants have only 117 yards.

The Bucs got into Giants territory on their other four drives. They scored a touchdown on their first possession, making it look easy with an eight-play, 73-yard touchdown drive. Chris Godwin scored on a 13-yard touchdown catch.

The Bucs settled for a red-zone field goal on their second possession, with Ryan Succop kicking a 25-yarder to give Tampa Bay a 10-3 lead.

Ronald Jones scored Tampa Bay’s second touchdown on a 6-yard run with 5:06 remaining in the second quarter, the final points of the half.

The Bucs, though, could have scored on their final possession of the half. On third-and-10 from the Giants 35, Brady hit Godwin for a 34-yard gain to the 1-yard line. But Tristan Wirfs was called for holding, negating the play, and after an incompletion on third-and-20, the Bucs punted.

Brady is 20-of-29 for 198 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He has eight interceptions this season with five coming in the past 10 quarters.

Daniel Jones is 11-of-16 for 81 yards and a touchdown.