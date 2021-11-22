Saquon Barkley is expected to play Monday night

Getty Images

Giants running back Saquon Barkley missed the team’s last four games before their Week 10 bye with an ankle injury and it looks like his long absence from the lineup is coming to an end.

Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports that Barkley is expected to play against the Buccaneers on Monday night. He was listed as questionable for the game after getting in three limited practices during the week.

The Giants limited Barkley’s workload early in the season as he was coming off a torn ACL, but he’d seen an uptick in usage before hurting his ankle against the Cowboys in Week Five. He has 54 carries for 195 yards and two touchdowns to go with 14 catches for 130 yards and a touchdown on the season.

Devontae Booker has been the lead back in Barkley’s absence, but he is also listed as questionable to play due to a hip injury.