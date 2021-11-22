Taysom Hill lands four-year extension, salary tied to position he plays

Getty Images

When Saints quarterback Taysom Hill restructured his contract with the team earlier this year, four voidable years were added to the deal in order to create $7.75 million in cap space for the current season.

The move left the 2021 season as the last one that tied Hill to the Saints, but that’s no longer the case. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Hill has agreed to a four-year extension with the team and that his payout will be tied to what position he plays in New Orleans.

Hill’s deal will have a base value of $40 million if Hill remains in his current role, but he could earn up to $55 million more if he becomes the starting quarterback during that period. There is $22.5 million in guaranteed money.

Hill missed three games with a concussion this year and he didn’t play any snaps against the Eagles on Sunday due to a foot injury. He has 20 carries for 104 yards and three touchdowns and four catches for 52 yards to go with 56 passing yards and an interception on the year.