Tre Brown has patellar tendon injury that likely ends his season

Getty Images

Seahawks rookie cornerback Tre Brown has a patellar tendon injury that likely ends his season.

Coach Pete Carroll danced around Brown’s injury Monday before finally conceding Brown is expected to need surgery on his knee, which would end his season.

“This is just the day after and it looks like surgery is imminent,” Carroll said, via Corbin Smith of SI.com. “Yeah, so he would be [done for the year].”

Brown, a fourth-round pick out of Oklahoma, injured his knee with 7:37 remaining in the second quarter. The team listed his return as questionable, but he never did.

He ended up playing 23 defensive snaps.

Carroll was uncertain whether cornerback D.J. Reed will be ready to return from a groin issue for Monday night. Reed had a setback in his rehab.

The injures at the position pressed Sidney Jones to play 80 of 83 defensive snaps Sunday. Bless Austin also filled in against the Cardinals, seeing his first extended action on defense in playing 63 snaps.

“Sidney did a nice job yesterday, played a good football game and came through for us in nice spots,” Carroll said. “Bless, this was the first time we got a chance to see him. He survived, had one play where he stumbled, but other than that, he was pretty solid for his first time out.”